Let's defend our prevailing peace – Siaka Stevens

Siaka Stevens, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister

Siaka Stevens, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister, has urged Ghanaians to uphold and defend the prevailing peace of the nation to facilitate a successful general election.

“Everybody should demonstrate a sense of responsibility by contributing towards violent-free polls on December 7,” he said.



The Deputy Minister entreated political parties and their followers to consider and cherish the lives of the citizenry in their quest for political power.



Mr Stevens gave the advice at a simulation exercise, organised by the Bono Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), for its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in Sunyani.



The EOC is made up of representatives of the Ghana Health Service, security and ambulance services to respond to all electoral disputes and violence in the Region.



The simulation exercise was, therefore, aimed at testing their strength and preparedness for the task ahead.

Mr Stevens, also a Member of Parliament for Jaman North, underscored the need for political parties to be decorous in the electioneering by respecting and tolerating the views of opponents.



He told Ghanaians to be watchful and ensure pockets of violence recorded during the voters' registration exercise were not repeated to disturb national peace and stability before, during, and after the general election.



"The Election 2020 is not going to be the first and the last in the country and so we need to manage it well for the peace of the nation to prevail," Mr Stevens said.



Mr Komlaabig Rasheed, the Bono Regional Director of NADMO, urged the public to be law-abiding and adhere to electoral laws to ensure incident-free polls.



He advised members of the EOC to be prompt whenever their services were required to avert any potential conflict that could mar the beauty of the elections.