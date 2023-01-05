Let’s encourage the speaking of our mother tongues -Dan Abodakpi

Dan Abodakpi

Source: GNA

Mr Dan Abodakpi, former Minister of Trade and Industry, has stressed the importance of speaking Ghanaian languages and inculcating same in the younger generation.

He said the new trend of speaking foreign languages and using same as a means of instruction in our schools was killing the Ghanaian culture and heritage.



The former Minister was speaking at a durbar to climax activities that marked a weeklong celebration of Bedikope ‘Dunenyo Za’ (festival) and the 25th anniversary of the coronation of Torgbi Bedie Ahadzi IV as chief of Bedikope in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.



Mr Abodakpi observed that countries that used their local dialects as a medium of teaching in schools and for transacting businesses and other activities were far ahead of others in terms of national cohesion, heritage and development as compared to those that relied on foreign languages.



He cited China, Japan and other Asian countries that prepared and taught their educational curricular in their local languages and called on Ghana and other African countries to encourage same.

Mr Abodakpi also stressed the importance of prioritising education with emphasis on science and technology, which he observed now propelled economic growth and development across the world.



The colourful event brought together indigenes of Bedikope and was also graced by dignitaries like Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Mr Henry Ametefee, former Volta Rgional Minister, among others.



It was chaired by Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada (Warlord) of the Anlo state and was on the theme: ” Traditional leadership – a tool for peace and development”.