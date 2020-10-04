Let’s fast-track measures to curb ‘secessionists’ attacks – Dr Asante

The Bureau is calling on government to find a lasting solution to the menace

The Governance Research Bureau has asked government to speed up measures to curb the further escalation of attacks by the Western Togoland ‘secessionists’group.

According to Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, a director at the Bureau, situations such as low voter turnouts could be witnessed if anything is not one about the development.



This according to Asante, could give the EC a tough time during the forthcoming elections and might even affect the election results.



The resource person who is also a Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Ghana, discounted conspiracy theories linking both the NPP and NDC to the insurgency and noted that no justifications have been established for such theories.



For the NDC, he said, the Volta Region was one of its strongholds and it had a lot to lose if the region was destabilized.

With regards to the NPP, Asante said the party had been performing well in the region over the years and it would need its increasing share of votes to boost its chances of winning the elections.







