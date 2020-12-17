Let's have 'responsible demonstrations' - Rev Opuni-Frimpong advises amidst NDC election protests

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana and former Chairman of the Asante Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong has asked party supporters not to be brainwashed by their leaders to foment trouble over what they claim to be rigged results in the just-ended 2020 elections.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he advised that those youth perpetrating violence because their leader failed to win the elections and they are being incited to hit the streets should think twice about it before they join forces to demonstrate.



"The leaders organizing those protests should ensure we have responsible demonstrations," he advised.



In a related event, thousands of NDC supporters clad in red and black demonstrated at the premises of the Electoral Commission in Accra.

In videos gone viral on social media, the police were seen using waters cannons to disperse the crowd which seemed resistant.



