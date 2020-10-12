Let’s kick Akufo-Addo and his family out of power – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described the agenda to vote out the Akufo-Addo administration as communal labour.

Reiterating calls to kick out the NPP, the General Secretary maintained that never in the history of Ghana has any president appointed so many of his family members in government.



Speaking at a rally organized by the NDC in the Asawase constituency, Mr. Nketia said Nana Addo has been a total failure as a president due to the unprecedented and untold hardship he has brought onto Ghanaians.



He urged the people to boot him and family members outcome December 2020.



“Nana Addo has failed. He has nothing to offer Ghanaians. Look around your community and show me one significant thing this government has done for you. All they’ve done for you is to discriminate against you, calling you foreigners and so did everything possible to make it difficult for you to register and vote in the elections,” he explained.



The NDC scribe told the charged crowd that the NDC has better policies for the Muslim and the Zango communities.



The NDC’s ‘Soyaaya’ fund contained in the manifesto, according to him, will help people with some capital to start their business.

“John Mahama has promised to empower you with the fund to make it easier for you to start your own business. The fund will be set up in reality, not a fake one like what the NPP has done. We will maintain the Zongo Ministry but we will appoint a more competent minister who will do the work much better than we are seeing under this Akyem Sakawa government. This is why I am asking you to go and get your tools and everything ready for us to start the communal labour,” he stated.



He thanked the people of Asawase for keeping faith with the NDC all these years. He said the love the people of Asawase and the Zango people in general have for the NDC is real, explaining that it cannot be bought with money.



On his part the MP for the area, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, called on the people to be steadfast and vigilant on polling day.



He was optimistic the NPP will never and can never snatch the Asawase seat from the NDC.



According to the MP, he is not perturbed by the NPP’s threat to snatch the seat from the NDC.