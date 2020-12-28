Let's preserve Ghana's 'most peaceful West African country' status – Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to emulate the love, peace and good neighborliness of Jesus Christ in every aspect of our lives, especially as we work in diverse ways to develop the nation.

“As we celebrate this special day of joy and thanksgiving to God for gifting us with Jesus Christ we must continue to abide by his teachings and do good to one another,” Dr Bawumia stated on Friday, December 25, 2020 when he joined the congregation of Victory Bible Church International – Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, headed by Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



#2020polls: Let's preserve Ghana's 'most peaceful West African country' status and 'prioritise tranquillity over personal gratification' – Bawumia



December 28, 2020



sharethis sharing buttonfacebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonwhatsapp sharing button



Politics



Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia greeting the congregation

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to emulate the love, peace and good neighbourliness of Jesus Christ in every aspect of our lives, especially as we work in diverse ways to develop the nation.



“As we celebrate this special day of joy and thanksgiving to God for gifting us with Jesus Christ we must continue to abide by his teachings and do good to one another,” Dr Bawumia stated on Friday, December 25, 2020 when he joined the congregation of Victory Bible Church International – Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, headed by Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



“The teachings of Jesus enjoin us to be humble, love one another and eschew vices. Once his disciples asked him ‘Teacher which is the greatest commandment?’, the answer was a simple but powerful statement – ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And Love your neighbour as yourself’ – Mathew 22: 37-39.



“For us, as a country, we have come a long way and had a history of peaceful co-existence among ourselves despite the diversity in tribes, religion, ethnicity, and so on.



“Even in our diversities, we have always remained indivisible and what we have in common are in excess of what divides us. It is this love for each other, underpinned by the biblical love your neighbour as thyself that today, Ghana is rated as the most peaceful country in West Africa. It is a feat well-deserved and accomplished that we should not take for granted.”



Alluding to the events leading up to, during and after the December 7 polls, Vice-President Bawumia said elections usually generate a lot of emotions, but the participants and their supporters must be guided by the ultimate objective of a peaceful, successful Ghana in accepting the results.

“Just about two weeks ago the Ghanaian spirit for peace was again tested when we went to the polls for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections. And thankfully, by the favour and mercies of the Lord Almighty, we accomplished that task peacefully. Elections would usually ultimately come with two outcomes – those declared winners and those who come second, third, and so on. It is a moment of joy and disappointment for the victors and vanquished respectively but should not lead us into destroying the fabric of peace and sanctity of our democracy.



He continued: “The President, Nana Akufo-Addo and myself have gone through the painful moment of losing presidential elections by just 40,000 votes (less than one percentage point) in 2008 but we prioritised the peace and sanctity of our democracy first and conceded. I am very much convinced that the Lord who granted us the will power to prioritise national cohesion, peace and tranquillity over personal gratification is capable and will do the same today. We just have to avail ourselves to be used by God as an instrument for peace.”



He urged Ghanaians to ask for God’s “dominion over any acts of omission and commission that stand as threats to the unity and peace we enjoy as a nation,” and expressed confidence that the nation’s prayers “will be heard by the heavens to usher us into a new year full of the grace and mercies of the Lord.”



Vice-President Bawumia was accompanied by the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia and some senior members of the NPP including former First Vice-Chairman, Mr Fred Oware, former MP and Minister Kwamena Bartels, current National Organiser Sammi Awuku, Justin Kodua, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, and a number of MPs and MPs-elect including Dr Okoe Boye (Ledzokuku), Patrick Boamah (Okaikwei Central), Dickson Adomako Kissi (Anyaa Sowutuom), Rev. Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North) and Frank Annoh Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri)