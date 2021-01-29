Let’s protect 4th Republic against any coup - Gabby

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said there is the need to protect the 4th Republican Constitution against any attempt to overthrow it.

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI), said the country suffered severe setbacks following the military overthrow of constitutionally elected governments in the past.



These developments, he said, drove away investors from the country, a situation he said that adversely affected the local economy.



In a tweet, Mr Otchere Darko said “Barely 3 years after Nissan’s decision to set up an assembly plant in Ghana, another coup struck in 1972 and threw us all back.



“We must guard the 4th Republic like our nation’s destiny depends on it because it does!”

He added “July 1969 in Ghana. It has taken us another 50yrs to get back here.”





