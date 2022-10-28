Let’s re-engineer our mindset as women - Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang says young women should change their notion of being the weaker sex and rather strive hard in their doings.

Admonishing students, particularly young ladies of the University of Cape Coast, she said women have always been strong hence, the notion that women are weak must be discredited.



Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang was speaking at the Be You conference organized by the University of Cape Coast’s National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) under the auspices of the office of its women’s commissioner.



Speaking on the theme: “your best bid to everything woman: confidence in yourself”, Prof. Opoku Agyemang emphasized the need for young ladies to take themselves seriously and build their confidence



“We have done enough damage to ourselves. You need to be yourself. You need to know who you are. You need to know what your past is. So please let us re-engineer our minds. To build your confidence, you need to be knowledgeable.” She said.



She further notes that one needs to make efforts in working hard to achieve their future dreams.

Dean of students’ Affairs of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Eugene Maafo Darteh in a presentation on gender-based violence on Campus and the misuse of emergency contraceptives advised young ladies to engage in responsible sexual behaviours as well as report issues of abuse and other matters to concerned offices.



He said the Center for Gender Research, Advocacy, and Documentation (CEGRAD) on the university campus is one of such offices students with such issues should not in any way hesitate to report for help.



“And it’s important to state that when women feel safe on campus, they are able to assess higher education at the fullest” he emphasized.



He further advised the students against the use of emergency contraceptives which he says can endanger their lives as young adults.



To ensure a successful future, Prof. Eugene Darteh said it is important to focus on empowering themselves through education and knowledge to help them have a good standing in the future.