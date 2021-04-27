Let’s recommit ourselves to be better - National Best Teacher urges colleagues

Mr Nicholas Mawunya Gborse won the 2018 Most Outstanding Teacher award

Mr. Nicholas Mawunya Gborse, the Ghana Teacher Prize winner at the 2018 edition of the Award, has called on colleague teachers to strive to become better at their chosen profession to make lifetime impacts on their students.

This, he said, would make them not to give up easily on their students but instead, instil in them (students) passion and inspiration for the various subjects.



Mr Gborse who made the call during an engagement with teachers of his alma mater, Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) underscored the need for teachers to continuously seek out new ideas and fresh perspectives for effective teaching and learning.



The 2018 Most Outstanding Teacher was part of a five-member Fact-Finding Committee composed by the national secretariat of KETABUSCO Old Students Association (KEBSOSA), to solicit views to better advance the Association’s transformation agenda aimed at improving academic performance and infrastructure development among others in the college.



Chaired by Madam Rose Sogbe-Ashiagbor, the Committee met and interacted with various stakeholders of the school including Management and Staff (both teaching and non-teaching), student body and their Representatives Council and, the Parents and Teachers Association to obtain relevant information to determine the right interventions for the school.



Mr Gborse who teaches at Bishop Herman College, Kpando, said teachers needed to do more by creating a positive learning environment, introducing new teaching methods, improving their communications skills and working as a team for positive results.

“We understand your challenges regarding the calibre of students placed in the school, their unwillingness to study, infrastructure deficit and all the concerns you raised. But you still need to find ways to make your students develop interest in your teaching. Remember, what you make of them today is what they will become tomorrow.







“Some will blame their failures on you. Imagine a student passes in seven subjects and fails in one and is unable to progress because of that. I’ll appeal to us to move in a boat of love, collaborate and be determined to help our students make good grades this year. It’s possible if we learn, unlearn and relearn. Let’s recommit ourselves to our chosen profession.”



Madam Sogbe-Ashiagbor who is also the Chairperson of the Association’s Education and Welfare Committee, advised the students to take their studies seriously and avoid bad company in order to become accomplished persons for their families and society in future.



The Fact-Finding Committee assured that observations and recommendations made during its visit would be presented to the old students also known as Coronates for action.