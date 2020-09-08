Politics

Let’s rescue Ghana from Akufo-Addo’s afflictions – Ofosu-Ampofo pleads

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is appealing to Ghanaians to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to "rescue" Ghana from the afflictions meted out to Ghanaians by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the December 7 election is very critical and Ghanaians will hand over power to the NDC to help reclaim the receding socio-economic development of the country.



At the party’s 2020 manifesto launch at UPSA in Accra on Monday, 07 September, the NDC Chairman noted that the next NDC administration will restore the gains lost under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“We, the people of this noble country, are now at this critical juncture. We cannot sink any further than we have. We are at rock-bottom. The incumbent party is not only confused and exhausted, President Akufo-Addo is digging an even deeper hole which if not stopped, will compel all of us to be buried alive. I, therefore, call on all our countrymen and women and every citizen, to go to the polls in December and with one big push rescue Ghana and Ghanaians from this affliction. Enough is enough, give us your mandate and hold us to account for things that you find in this manifesto. Vote for President Mahama and let us together move Ghana in the right direction because indeed Ghana must work again,” he said.

Ofosu-Ampofo added that the manifesto dubbed “The People’s Manifesto” takes into cognizance the needs of the ordinary people of this country.



“It is a social contract the NDC is presenting to this country. In this manifesto, the NDC has laid out an extensive plan that will take the country forward to a better position not only to restore what we have lost but more importantly, to raise the living standards of every Ghanaian. This people’s manifesto has been prepared with the ordinary man and woman [......]. The policy proposal is so simple that everybody will relate,” he concluded.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.