Let’s stop the blame game and support the President - Dormaa East MP

MP for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah

Mr Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, Member of Parliament for Dormaa East in the Bono East Region has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentarians to end the blame game and support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver on his second term mandate.

It will be recalled that at the recent election held to elect the 8th Speaker of fourth the Republic, some members of the NPP were alleged to have voted against the party’s nominee Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye leading to the election of Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.



He said there was no need to go in search of the person who voted against the proposed speaker by the President for consideration at the recently held elections at Parliament.



“The President needs us and we must not let him down. We need to avoid settling personal scores and executing the blame game.



“The president has begun selecting his appointees and we need to support him in that regard. If we do not rally behind the president we might lose the trust of the people and that will work against us. Our constituents are monitoring us in Parliament and we don’t have to let them down,” he stated.

Mr Braimah who was speaking to the media in Accra said the President had laid a very strong foundation for the country’s development and would need the support of the Parliamentarians.



He urged the members to unite, deliver on their promises and prepare toward winning the 2024 General Elections.



“This should be the target and that would depend on the performance of the president and the party in terms of prudent management of the economy and the livelihood of the people of Ghana,” he said.