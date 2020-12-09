Let’s wait patiently for the presidential results - Peace Council

Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman, National Peace Council

The Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, has appealed to political parties and the citizenry to wait patiently for the Electoral Commission to formally declare the presidential election results of the 2020 polls.

He said that was the only way to ensure peace prevailed ahead of the declaration and asked political parties to refrain from organizing press conferences.



Rev. Adu-Gyamfi made the appeal when he granted an interview to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.



He said press conferences by the two main political parties were brewing tension and must be discouraged.

The Chairman of the Peace Council maintained that Ghana was a beacon of democracy and must be seen as giving hope to the continent and urged all political parties and their supporters to relax and wait patiently for the formal declaration by the EC.



The EC had planned to formally declare results of the presidential elections in 24 hours after polls ended but unlikely to declare the results early as scheduled.



