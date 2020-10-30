Let’s work for a common cause - Police

Mrs Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Deputy Commissioner of Police

The Ghana Police Service has asked Journalists to partner the Police to promote peace before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

It said Journalists have a major influence on the populace and could contribute to uniting the Country as the December polls drew closer.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mrs Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Central Regional Police Commander, made the call at a workshop organised by the Central Region Police Administration to sensitize Journalists on crime reporting.



The Programme aimed to prepare the Media to join the police in preventing crime before, during and after the general elections.



“When there is tension, reportage can either escalate or calm situations. This shows how powerful you are and let’s form a team and work for a common good, be our voice and take us to corners we cannot go,” the Regional Commander charged the journalists.



Speaking on the Code of Ethics of Journalism, Mrs Alice Tettey, the Central Regional Chairperson of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA), charged journalists to be conversant with the code of ethics and work professionally to ensure national unity.



She said journalists must be objective and avoid unnecessary sensationalism in their role to inform and educate the public.

“We have an onerous task to be fair, honest, truthful and accurate and ensure limitation of harm as we deal with issues on children and the vulnerable,” she said.



“Crosscheck your facts, report on confirmed incidents, seek clarity if in doubt and deal diligently and professionally with your sources and all political candidates,” she said.



Mr Aliyu Mohammed, the Deputy Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said the Media must work to ensure free and fair elections.



It said the media had a role to raise the standards of democracy and promote a free and fair election and urged journalists to play their monitoring and watchdog roles effectively.



“ You are highly expected to transform the society and the nation at large,” he said.



On the Safety of journalists at crime scenes, Chief Superintendent Richardson Kumeko, advised Journalists not to incite violence, but to watch their actions at crime scenes, and put their safety first before any other.