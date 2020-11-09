Let's work for seamless transition - Speaker tells MPs as 7th Parliament closes

Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, has charged Members of Parliament to ensure the House goes through a peaceful transition to the next parliament.

He told MPs over the weekend that he’s confident that the nation can have an orderly, fair and credible election come December 07, 2020.



“Honourable members, the house is making adequate preparations towards the dissolution of the 7th parliament and I urged all to work in tandem for a seamless transition. As the 2020 general elections approach, I wish you all the very best and I pray that our nation will be law-abiding as we know it has always been and that every official will play his or her part according to the requirements of the law of our country.”

Ghana’s 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic has rounded up its meetings for the term and adjourned as campaigns get heated on the grounds for the general elections.



The 7th Parliament has seen a record number of legislations being passed and has been rated as one of the best in the 4th Republic.