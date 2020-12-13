Let’s work for the common good – Nii Lante Vanderpuye tells Odododiodoo

The MP-elect for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has called on the Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Religious and Traditional leaders of the community, to come together to work for the common good of the constituency.
In a statement, Mr. Vanderpuye, condemned continuous acts of violence and division among the people of Odododiodoo, after the EC’s declaration of the Presidential results on Wednesday.
He said it is time to re-build the Constituency and ensure Odododiodioo re-gains its image as a peaceful community.
Nii Lante Vanderpuye also urged law enforcement agencies to step in and ensure that lives and property are well protected, and also arrest perpetrators of violence.
