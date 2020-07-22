Politics

Let those who can do magic work to win the elections – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho , former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

Koku Anyidoho says he is not going to join the NDC campaign trail because he’s not a magician to win the elections for the party at the last hour.

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the party, he is currently occupying himself with the Atta Mills Institute, an institution created in memory of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



“I’m no more the Deputy General of the party and I’m focusing on my Atta Mills Institute. It’s out of the cradle; I have time for that one,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday.



In his estimation, it is too late for him to join the campaign team, therefore, he wants those who can perform magic to work very hard to win the 2020 elections.



“It is too late to join the campaign team; I’m not a magician. Let those who can perform magic work and win the elections,” he claimed.

It is unclear whether or not the former aide to the late president feels sidelined because he wasn’t included in the party’s campaign team.



In about five months to the general elections, the NDC has named its national campaign team with Professor Joshua Alabi as the National Campaign Manager and Alex Segbefia as his Deputy.



The others are Director of Operations for the campaign Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (Rtd), James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson, Mawuena Trebarh and Margaret Ansei as the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, while Gen. R.S. Blay (Rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.

