Let us all come together and push Bawumia to win for the party - Kwabena Agyepong

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyepong, has called on members of the party to come together and throw their support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer, in the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to him, the flagbearer of the party requires the support from the rank and file of the party to break the eight, as it is their mantra.



Agyepong, in a news report by wontumionline.com, characterised the internal contest that resulted in Bawumia's selection as a democratic process aimed at choosing a leader for the party.



He stressed the need for party members to shift their focus towards supporting Bawumia to secure victory in the upcoming elections.



“Our tradition is very big and we believe in democracy and intraparty contests. The election was a process to choose the flagbearer of our party. And fortunately, God has blessed us with a flagbearer, so let us all come together and push him to win for the party,” Agyepong said.



Highlighting the significance of Bawumia's victory, Agyepong pointed out that no candidate in the history of the NPP had won by such a wide margin in the party's presidential primary.

“No first time presidential aspirant in our tradition from Professor Adu Boahene in 1992 to J.A. Kufuor to Nana Akufo-Addo has won by 61% in their first attempt to lead the party. His victory is significant because it is big and the voice of the people is where the Lord’s blessing is.



“The party can only be stronger when you are stronger. And our flagbearer Dr. Bawumia can only be stronger if we all work hard and rally behind him,” he stated.



Dr Bawimua who is currently on a Thank You tour after winning the flagbearership position, was joined by National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim; General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua; Former NPP presidential aspirants, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Thomas Addai Nimo, and Kojo Poku were also present during the event.



