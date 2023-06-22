Let us do away with politics of ethnicity - Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey with the executives

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Presidential hopeful and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has called on delegates of the party to reject the politics of ethnicity and tribalism.

He made this call when he met with the Upper West Regional Executive Committee on Wednesday, June 24, 2023, at Wa.



Joe Ghartey said that the founding fathers of the tradition, including R. S. Dombo, would never be forgotten but they should never be seen as the basis of tribal or ethnic politics.



He said that since Ghana gained independence, it has remained a nation of one nation. He said if ethnicity is introduced into the politics, it would be a dangerous and poisonous seed that is sown, and the fruits would definitely be bitter.



He urged the delegates to vote for the best person and that they should not rely on where the person came from.



Joe Ghartey also said that as for him, a very important criteria, if not the most important, is what the person has done for the NPP over the years.

He added that his service to the NPP has been from its inception in 1992 and he recounted among other things the role he played in the writing of the Stolen Verdict in 1993.



Those present confirmed that he had served the party diligently and recalled his role in 2009, during the Jirapa bye-election, which arose because of the death of Edward Salia.



Joe Ghartey said he had gathered experience in the executive, where he served as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, as well as the Minister for Railways Development.



Joe Ghartey also said he was a five term Member of Parliament who had also served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



Should he become president, he said he would work with both sides of parliament to carry the agenda of the nation forward.

Joe Ghartey said he has a clear vision for Ghana based on the private sector and the role of government would be to support the private sector. He gave examples of how he would promote the educational and health sectors as major drivers of the economy.



The regional executives thanked Joe Ghartey and wished him well, assuring him that unlike when he stood against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2012 elections, the Upper West would not disappoint him.



They said he, Joe Ghartey, is a good man with a good heart.







