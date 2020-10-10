Let us guard against complacency - Boniface to NPP

Alhaji Boniface handing over his forms to Mr. Livingston Amoako, the Returni Officer(R.O) of Madina

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

The sitting Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface has reminded the teeming supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region to jealously guard against complacency in the run-up to December 7, polls.

He said the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) Parliamentary Candidate may seem a neophyte in politics, but it does mean ‘we must go to sleep and let our guards lose.’



According to him, the immediate past NDC MP for the Constituency was an ‘elephant’ who was beaten by over ten thousand votes in the December 2016 elections and now that an ‘umbrella’ like Francis Xavier Sosu, the NDC’s candidate is on the chopping board, he must be beaten by Thirty thousand votes come December 7.



‘You can beat an elephant’ by ten thousand votes and beat still, an ‘umbrella’ candidate with the same number of votes is nothing to show or brag about, he argued.



The MP sent this warning to party people when he filed his nomination at the La-Nkwantanang municipal Electoral Commission’s office to solidify his 'Four more to do more' campaign.



The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was joined by the Municipal Chief Executive of La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Jenifer Dede Ajabeng, Eric Nartey Yeboah, the Constituency Chairman, some Constituency executives, electoral area coordinators to carry out the constitutionally mandated exercise amidst pomp and pageant throughout some principal streets in the Constituency.



The MP after being taken through a rigorous session of vetting of his forms by the EC’s Returning Officers led by Mr. Livingston Amoako told the teeming supporters that battle has begun for the NPP to consolidate its gains in the Madina Constituency.

The battle is for the NPP to increase its votes by three times what was recorded in the last elections, he told the cheering supporters gathered at the EC’s office.



‘We need to consolidate mission Madina and beat the NDC’s Sosu by Three thousand votes because lt will not be prudent to say the NPP beat a’ paperweight’ like Lawyer Francis Sosu by Ten thousand votes.



It is in view of this he appealed to the supporters to adopt a policy of convincing the people of Madina to buy into the slogan of the party's ‘Four More for Nana to Do More’ he stressed. He appealed to the supporters to sell the work the NPP has done in less than four years which the NDC could not do in Twelve years.



‘We have a better chance at telling our story than they do under His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he told the cheering crowd.



Tell the people to assess the NDC performance in government and that of the NPP in government and take a decision on who can better do the job for the better of Ghanaians, he said.



He further reminded them not to be swayed by the lies being told the NDC and its leadership in the Constituency to the effect that the majority of the projects, ongoing in the Constituency were the handy works of the NDC in government.

He was quick to add that such machinations are expected particularly at this time of the year by some elements in the NDC, but they are always guided by the truth.



He said going into the next elections his main priority will be to provide employable skills for the teeming unemployed youth in the Constituency like Germany did by providing skills to the teeming unemployed youth.



He minces no words to tell the elements in the NDC that NPP is committed to seeing Madina in peace during and after the December 7, elections.



The peace of the Constituency is paramount to the development, infrastructure among others in the Constituency, he added



On his part, Constituency Chairman Eric Nartey Yeboah appealed to the supporters to do extra work for the party in the upcoming elections to consolidate the gains made in Madina. According to him, the candidature of the Alhaji Boniface has made the work easier for every member of the party.

