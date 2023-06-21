Like Nkrumah in 1951, Gyakye Quayson will win election even from prison - Ablakwa

James Gyakye Quayson, ousted Assin North MP

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has posited that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will retain the Assin North seat in the upcoming by-election occasioned by the removal of James Gyakye Quayson as MP.

Gyakye Quayson is currently facing a criminal trial at an Accra High Court over the processes around his eligibility as NDC candidate for the 2020 parliamentary elections.



Ablakwa likened the case of the embattled former MP to that of Ghana's first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who won a parliamentary election whiles in prison.



Ablakwa was part of a high-profile NDC contingent that was in court on June 20 to solidarize with the MP who is the party's candidate in the June 27 by-election.



"We were in court today to offer comradeship & full solidarity with our brother Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.



"It’s extremely curious that the AG & the judiciary insist that his prosecution is most urgent so he must appear in court daily despite his parliamentary contest; meanwhile our E-Levy case appears dead after filing some 15 months ago.

"Just as Kwame Nkrumah won the 1951 parliamentary election from prison, I am of the firm conviction that regardless of the glaring diabolic legal impediments, the great people of Assin North will repeat history on June 27th," Ablakwa posted on his social media handles.



"The pure force of Justice shall always defeat dark political shenanigans!" his post which was accompanied by photos of Quayson and others outside the court read.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



He has been granted bail and is standing trial.





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





SARA