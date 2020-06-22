Politics

Limiting number of voters in internal party polls a threat to democracy - Mubarak

National Democratic Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak has admonished political parties to review their internal primaries process to help solve vote-buying in party primaries.

The legislator says the limitation of delegates who vote to elect representatives in national elections has caused some individuals with money to manipulate the voting process in internal party primaries.



In his view, political parties should not limit the number of delegates who vote in primaries when every party member pay dues.



Ras Mubarak told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that every member of the party in good standing should be allowed to vote for representatives.



He noted limiting the number will lead to manipulation of the voting system, blackmail, extortion and corruption.

Ras Mubarak explained this current system could allow drug barons and other persons whose source of money are questionable to contest elections, buy votes and prevent persons who are genuine and competent for the job from getting elected.



”Party members pay dues but when it comes to voting to elect representatives, we allow only a few to decide. That is dangerous. It is dangerous because it provides an opportunity for big gurus sitting somewhere to use their resources to manipulate the system,” he said.



He also told the host when such persons get elected, they find ways to recoup the money they spent in their campaigns.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.