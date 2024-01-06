List of pastors predicting John Mahama victory in 2024 hits 5

John Dramani Mahama

The list of men of God prophesying that former president John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 presidential elections has increased.

So far, three pastors at home and two from across the continent have stated in categorical terms that Mahama will become president after the December 7 vote.



A famed Sierra Leonean prophet, Elijah A. M. Conteh, during a New Year Watch Night Service of the Revival Power Ministries Worldwide, prophesied specifically that a party in Ghana that goes by the acronym NDC will win an election.



He gave the specific date of declaration as December 10, 2024; which will be three days after the December 7 general elections.



“I see a party like the NDC in Ghana celebrating an election; I don’t know whether the election is for [sic] but I saw the date 10th of December 2024.



"I saw an announcement being made, 10th of December, NDC party, whoever their flagbearer is, let them just pray and work well. There is light at the end of the tunnel and God will cause us all to enjoy peace across the nations of the world,” he told his congregation.

Back home in Ghana, founder and leader of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, restated his predictions of a Mahama victory.



“God has told me that John Mahama will assume the seat of the presidency and nothing can change that. God is the one bringing him because he is the only person who can change the fortunes of the nation and no one else.



Dr. Bawumia’s only joy is the flagbearership race that he won but in the 2024 elections, it would be tragic for him. It shall come to pass and nothing can change that,” he said.



Others who have made similar pronouncements include:



Prophetic Hill Chapel founder, Nigel Gaisie, who also made his prediction in his New Year prophecies.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi also predicted that the election would enter a runoff but ultimately the NDC and its leader John Mahama would emerge victorious.



Over in Zambia, another famed pastor used his 2024 prophecies, to proclaim a Mahama victory.



Speaking to his congregation in Lusaka, Zambia, the pastor indicated that there is no way the NPP will remain in power after the presidential election.



“In the year 2024, the National Democratic Congress of Ghana, led by President John Dramani Mahama... what I can say is that they have won.



“NDC, ‘omu afa’. NDC would win the 2024 election without any doubt. Praise the name of the Lord,” he said.

About the 2024 presidential race:



The 2024 presidential race will be Mahama's fourth straight jab at the seat.



Mahama's loss in 2016 against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ended with his concession of defeat and even though he contested the 2020 loss in court, the party relied on multiple results by the Electoral Commission and did not file any base documents (pink sheets).

In the 2024 vote, he will come up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the race to succeed Akufo-Addo.



