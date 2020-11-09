Listicles of US and Ghana elections since 1992

There seem to be strange beliefs between the two leading political parties in the country, the National Democratic Congress(NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that there is a certain correlation between the USA elections and that of Ghana.
The Democratic Party and Republican Party have ruled the United States of America since 1992 while the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have shared the Ghanaian Presidency within the same period.
The National Democratic Congress who aligns themselves with the Democratic Party in the USA is always confident ahead of every December 7 polls when their counterpart wins the US elections which come on November 3, a month before Ghanaians go to the polls to cast their ballot.
Similarly, the New Patriotic Party also signs a "done deal" song when the Republicans win the elections in the United States.
Is there a correlation between the US and Ghana elections?
GhanaWeb makes a compilation of the political parties and individuals who have won the Ghana and US elections since 1992.
Ghana United vs. States of America
1992 - NDC & Democratic Party
Jerry John Rawlings & Bill Clinton
1996 - NDC & Democratic Party
Jerry John Rawlings & Bill Clinton
2000 - NPP & Republican Party
John Agyekum Kufour & George W. Bush
2004 - NPP & Republican Party
John Agyekum Kufour & George W. Bush
2008 - NDC & Democratic Party
Professor John Evans Atta & Mills Barack Obama
2012 - NDC & Democratic Party
John Dramani Mahama & Barack Obama
2016 - NPP & Republican Party
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & Donald Trump
Who wins 2020? 2020 - Democratic Party
Joe Bidden - President- elect(unfofficial)
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Vote NPP after trying NDC for 28 years with little devt - First Lady to Ningo-Prampram residents
- We'll build universities in new regions - Mahama promises
- IMANI explains how it scored NPP 57.62% for 2016 manifesto commitments on economy
- ‘Blood is being pushed under the feet of Mahama’ - Badu Kobi gives another strange prophecy
- IMANI explains how NPP scored 59.54% on 2016 manifesto commitments for agric
- Read all related articles