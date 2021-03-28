Live a holy life - Catholic Priest urges Christians

A pastor seeking the face of the Lord

The Very Reverend Father Nicholas Larsey, the Parish Priest of St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, has admonished Christians to live holy life during and after the celebration of Easter.

Rev Fr Larsey said because holiness fostered “intimacy with God and builds spiritual strength and stability”.



He said it also made Christians useful and effective for God's purposes.



The Clergyman was delivering a sermon on Palm Sunday, which marks the triumphant entering of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.



He said Jesus Christ embraced suffering and death from His persecutors for the sake of mankind and also to liberate Christians from challenges in life.



Rev Fr Larsey, therefore, encouraged Christians to see sufferings and challenges as part of life and that God at the appointed time would turn their sorrow to happiness if they remained holy.

"Every day of our life is a miracle and we need to give thanks to the Creator because others are paying for oxygen to survive,” he said.



Rev Fr Larsey said Jesus Christ was subjected to inhuman treatment because he spoke the truth and challenged Christians to stand firm and speak the truth at all times.



He stressed on the importance of holiness during Easter, saying, Palm Sunday marked the first day of Holy Week, the last week of the Christian solemn season of Lent that preceded the arrival of Eastertide.



The day also commemorates the triumphant arrival of Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified.



The colours of the mass on Palm Sunday are red and white, symbolizing the redemption in blood that Christ paid for the world.