Loan agreement, new CJ vetting as parliament reconvenes

Sitting of Parliament | File photo

Members of Parliament recovene for urgent business today after Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin published a recall notice to MPs on April 22.

Bagbin's notice sighted by GhanaWeb stated, "I...direct that Parliament shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit on Tuesday, the 2nd day of May 2023, at ten o'clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra, to consider urgent parliamentary business."



The question that has been on the minds of many has been what business specifically has occassioned the recall.



Ato Forson hints of loan agreement



Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson hours after the recall notice revealed a reason for the recall.



He said the Minority had no prior knowledge of the recall order issued by Speaker Alban Bagbin, “I wish to state that the minority leadership and members learned about the recall from the media, just like anyone else.”

He also confirmed that the sitting of the House will be for a day and that it is connected with a “loan agreement currently before it.”



“It is difficult to comprehend why the NPP government has the courage to continue borrowing, especially after its reckless borrowing, has completely destroyed the Ghanaian economy beyond recognition for generations to come.”



New CJ expected to be vetted:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last week, nominated Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.



The nomination was announced via an April 26, 2023 letter from the presidency to the Council of State.

It was made in lieu of the imminent retirement of current occupant of the office, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and is also subject to vetting and approval by Parliament.



