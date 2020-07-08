General News

Locked-up Menzgold funds: Govt complicit in our suffering – Aggrieved customers

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has accused government of being an “accomplice in the current suffering of Menzgold customers” and has urged its members to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise to enable them to out the Akufo-Addo government in the December 7 polls.

The Coalition reminded its members that the power to vote out the government lies in their hands, hence, the need for them to go out and ensure they register.



Speaking at a press conference held in Kumasi on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, where the group chanted: “Our blood, our money”, the spokesperson for the Coalition, Mr Amankwah Baffour, urged “all its members, their families and friends, church members, colleague workers, community members and all who share in our plight, to respectively present themselves at the designated registration centres in their respective constituencies and register in their numbers to obtain the new voter identification card so that they can vote on December 7”.



“This is a very urgent call to all our members so that we can be part of the decision-making process to determine which group of people will rule the affairs of the nation in view of what has happened to our locked-up investments in Menzgold and other financial institutions”, the spokesperson said.



The Coalition also reminded its members to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocol while registering to participate in the 2020 polls.



“We call on customers to see the ongoing exercise as an important national duty and must comply accordingly, taking into consideration all COVID-19 protocols. Your vote is your power. We want to tell our customers that their vote is their power, and their vote is going to determine December 7, 2020. Their vote is going to determine whoever will rule this country and our vote will go in accordance with our money. How we’re going to retrieve our money. As customers, our monies shall determine our votes in December”, Mr Amankwah Baffour added.





According to him, “because our blood is with some people, and they have conspired together to take away our life-time investment, by so doing, we’re going to show them that we gave them the power and we have that power to take them on, so, they should go out, register, take their cards and wait on 7 December to show the power that they have.”



According to the group, the dropping of the 61 charges against the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) by the state, proves the government’s disinterest in prosecuting him.



Mr Amankwah Baffuor said: “The attitude of the government shows more clearly that they’re not interested in prosecuting NAM1 and it was the more reason we, the customers, had, at the early stage of this case, called for the suspension of a criminal trial, and concentrate on how customers can retrieve their money and thereafter, the state can go ahead with criminal trial”.



“Customers painfully come to the firm conclusion that the government is an accomplice in the current suffering of Menzgold customers, leading to the death of over 61 people.”









