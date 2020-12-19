Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs write to EC over exclusion in Parliamentary polls

Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: Starr FM
The Akpafu and Lolobi Traditional Areas formerly in of the Volta region have jointly petitioned the Electoral Commission over why they were made to abstain from the parliamentary elections on December 7.
The two traditional authorities in a letter to the EC are requesting for clarity on their voting rights under the 1992 Ghana constitution.
