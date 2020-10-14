Look at my works and vote for me – Effia MP

Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Joseph Cudjoe

Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Joseph Cudjoe has asked voters to consider his works in the constituency and vote for him in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on New Day on Wednesday, October 14, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP highlighted projects he had undertaken for which he is asking for his people to honour him with their vote.



He mentioned: "PR Azabera Basic School wall, basic school wash room facility, ICT center, desk for the student and fence wall for the Effia Kuma Constituency and then when you come to education category you can go on and on.”



Answering questions on how these project had benefited students in the Constituency, he stated that: He added: “You know it is free but if you don’t motivate them to cross that barrier into SHS to also enjoy the free SHS, [it won’t happen].”

The lawmamker said most of the projects he had undertaken were out of his pocket and explained that even though it is draining to oversee these projects with his own money, it gives him a lot of joy to see excitement on the faces of pupil who express appreciation for being part of his project.



Addressing the issue on availability of water in the area, the MP said: “Water bank, the set of installation is you have a set of a large water bank facility and then when the taps are flowing it stores water and I am adding bore holes so that when this storage also runs out, you go into the earth and bring water up.”



“I have plans a while ago when the CEO of Coca Cola said I will put coke within the arm’s length of every potential buyer, this is my model that I want to put this storage facility within the arm’s length of every constituent.”