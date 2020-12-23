Looming by-election as NDC MP-elect is fingered in dual citizenship blues

NDC MP-elect for Assin North constituency, James Joe Quayson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given an indication that it will challenge the legitimacy of the National Democratic Congress'(NDC’s) Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.

According to the NPP, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect was not qualified to partake in the just-ended election.



This according to the NPP is because James Joe Quayson has dual citizenship.



The party through its Lawyers has disclosed that James Joe Quayson has dual citizenship because he failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before contesting for the seat in Assin North.



The party has since written to the Ghana Immigration Service to furnish it with the travel history of the Member of Parliament-elect and also a renunciation certificate prior to him filing to contest for the 2020 elections.



If this turns out to be true, this will mean James Joe Quayson will relinquish his seat he just won and will also face criminal charges for being in contravention of the 1992 constitution.

Also, that will mean that there will be a by-election held in Assin North Constituency.











