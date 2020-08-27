Politics

Lordina Foundation achievements even better than Akufo-Addo - NDC

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama

Malik Basintale, the Savanna Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arguing that there is no way the ruling government can compare its achievements to even Lordina Foundation led by former First Lady Lordina Mahama.

The comment of the NDC Communicator follows the launch of the website by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week to enable Ghanaians track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo led government.



Speaking as a Panel member on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra base Kingdom FM, he indicated that, majority of projects listed on the NPP’s ‘Delivery Tracker’ portal were non-existent.



“If you look at the achievements of Lordina Foundation, it cannot be compared to that of President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration," he added



“I’m not sure this government comes anywhere near to John Mahama and I know Ghanaians have missed him and inasmuch as he is not perfect and something’s may not have been done well."

However, according to Basintale, NPP achievements cannot rub shoulders with the NDC in terms of infrastructural projects.



Measuring the state of the economy in the first three years of the Akufo-Addo led administration and John Mahama regime, Malik Basintale said the economy was in better state under John Mahama led administration than it is, during the current administration.



Describing the projects mentioned by the ruling party as ‘ghost projects’ and ‘lies’, he reiterated that the recently introduced ‘Delivery Tracker’ portal is a scam.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.