Lordina Mahama finally joins NDC’s campaign

First Lady Lordina Mahama interacting with some chiefs and elders

Throughout the electioneering campaign, one issue that has featured prominently is the apparent silence of former First Lady Lordina Mahama in the NDC’s campaign process.

While her compatriot, Rebecca Akufo-Addo is seen crisscrossing the country to canvass votes for the NPP, Lordina Mahama has, on the other hand, maintained a low profile.



But with the elections barely a month away, Lordina Mahama has gone into the field to sell the policies of her husband and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



On November 9, 2020, the Lordina Mahama embarked on a familiarization tour of the Kintampo South Constituency in the Bono East Region to rally the constituents to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Felicia Adjei.



At Jepa where the former First Lady called on the chief and the Zongo chiefs, a charged crowd of enthusiastic youth cheered and showered her with praises.



Lordina Mahama also visited her hometown, Ampomah where she was resoundingly welcomed.

On Tuesday, November 10, Lordina Mahama took her tour of the Bono East Region to Kintampo and Nkoranza.



In addition to sharing highlights of the People’s Manifesto and John Mahama’s promises to Ghanaians, Mrs Mahama also invited the people to vote for the NDC and John Mahama because he is a President Ghanaians can trust, and he has a track record of development without discrimination.



Mahama, she noted, will also work to create a minimum of one million jobs, stabilize the economy to provide all Ghanaians with opportunities, and develop critical infrastructure under a $10bn Big Push.



“I’m urging you all to vote John Mahama because he has the track record you can trust. A vote for John Mahama and Professor Opoku-Agyemang will create jobs for you and improve the economy”, she said.