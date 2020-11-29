Lordina's 'perfect' gift to Mahama on his 62nd birthday

Lordina Mahama and former president, John Dramani Mahama

The former first lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama has penned down an emotional message to her husband, John Dramani Mahama who turns 62 years today, November 29, 2020.

Mrs Mahama took to her social media pages to celebrate the life of the former president and also prayed to God for good health and long life for him.



Part of her message read: “Happy 62nd birthday and God bless you my dear husband- my perfect gift from God. More Love, hugs and kisses from me and the children. Always read and remember Psalm 121: 1-8. Love always, Lordina. #iTrustJM.”



Among the photos she shared was one that saw the couple in a passionate kiss. The photo has since caught the attention of many as well wishers have also sent birthday messages to the former president who is seeking to be elected as president come December 7, 2020.

See the post of Lordina Mahama below:



