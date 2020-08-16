General News

Lydia Alhassan sets up recovery fund for ‘Kiosks Estate’ fire victims

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency donated a seed money of GH¢20,000 into the recovery fund

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has set up a disaster recovery fund for victims of Friday night’s fire at ‘Kiosks Estate’ near Shiashie in Accra.

The fire ravaged stores and make-shift structures, rendering hundreds, mostly squatters, homeless.



The cause of the fire is not yet known but many suspect it was as a result of a gas explosion.



Visiting the site on Saturday to commiserate with the victims, Lydia Seyram Alhassan called for public and private support for the victims.



She donated a seed money of GH¢20,000 into the recovery fund.

She also donated relief items including bags of rice and oil, mattresses, among others to the victims.









