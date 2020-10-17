Lydia Alhassan starts construction of drainage system to end floods in her constituency

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyeram Alhassan has commenced processes to curb perennial flooding in her constituency.

She deployed personnel from the Hydrological Services Department on Friday October 16 to visit areas mostly affected by the recent downpour and also assess the drainage systems.



Head of Drainage Engineering Seth Kudzordzi who led a team of about 10 men to assess the situation observed that measures have been taken in the past to “desilt or dredge the drains but their efforts have not been successful ”.



After a detailed assessment of the situation he concluded that “the culvert is too small to carry the flood discharges, which overtops the roads and cause the floods”



Mr. Kudzordzi explained that the detailed surveying is aimed at redesigning a new culvert to bring an end to the flood.



“Once it is replaced with a culver of adequate size there won’t be any flooding again” he said.

The drainage construction according to him is expected to be completed within 2 months after the contract has been awarded.



Madam Lydia Seyeram Alhassan charged personnel from the hydrological services department to treat the project as an emergency to help relief residents of their plight.



Speaking to the media, she rejected claims the npro0ject is politically motivated.



“I have been MP for just two years, this is not the first project I am undertaking. I have constructed roads and other bridges so no can say I doing this for votes. They can’t say that”.



She further pointed out that “it’s a natural disaster and we have to find solution to it. It a must do project and that’s why I am doing it and not of electoral benefits”