MCE predicts 65 percent victory for Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP

George Mireku Duker, Parliamentary Candidate for Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Western Region Correspondent:

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region, Mr. Benjamin Kesse, has predicted a landslide victory for George Mireku Duker, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate and President Akufo-Addo in the ongoing general elections.



Mr. Benjamin Kesse made this known to GhanaWeb at Dompin Methodist JHS 2 polling station after casting his ballot.



Less than three hours to the close of polls, 211 eligible voters have cast their ballots.

The total number of eligible voters who are supposed to cast their ballots are 382.



The MCE described the exercise as most peaceful in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.