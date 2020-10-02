MMDCEs’ performances will do magic for Nana Addo – DCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asene Manso Akroso (AMA) in the Eastern Region, Alex Incoom, is convinced that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have obviously performed well at various assemblies to help retain the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He has described their performances as unprecedented and stunning which would significantly inspire the electorates to massively endorse and renew the mandate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections.



Speaking on Mantam Mpontuo on Onua FM on Thursday, October 1, Mr Incoom maintained that achievements of the Nana Addo administration in all sectors are unmatched and the electorates are ready to show appreciation in renewing his mandate in the December 7 polls.



Touching on achievements in his district, the DCE told host Nana Yaw Opare that about 4,000 students are benefiting from the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy while about 100 tertiary students are also enjoying scholarship through the support of the Member of Parliament (MP), George Kwame Aboagye.



Farmers have been supplied with free improved palm and cocoa seedlings as well as subsidized fertilizers to boost production, the DCE revealed.



In terms of infrastructural development projects, the DCE revealed that the assembly has embarked on 130 projects which include construction of school buildings, markets and ultra-modern health centers at various communities to enhance quality healthcare delivery.

The assembly, according to him, has also expanded rural electrification and water coverage to about 34 communities while about 11 communities are yet to experience the same before the end of the year.



The DCE also revealed the assembly through Ghana Tourism Development Authority is building a receptive facility at Aprokumasi, where the biggest tree in West Africa is located, to help boost tourism in the area.



“We are also seeing massive and unprecedented road construction in Asene Manso Akroso (AMA) this year and all these projects indicate that Nana Addo has won the December 7 polls in advance just that he is waiting to be sworn in.



“This is real, not just daydreaming or imagination and that is why everywhere you go you could hear people saying ‘4 more 4 Nana to do more’,” he reiterated.



Alex Incoom thus urged and appealed to the electorates to massively vote in retaining the MP and President Akufo-Addo come December 7 so that all these projects could be completed to enhance lives.