MMDCs, ministers, MPs are rooting for Bawumia to protect their position - Former PNC Organizer

Desmond Nana Ntow Amirekyi, former National Organiser of the PNC

Former National Organiser of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Desmond Nana Ntow Amirekyi, has said that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) establishment is supporting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid because of the fear of losing their positions.

Speaking in a UTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the PNC member said that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), central and local government ministers, and other government officials are declaring their support for Bawumia because they want to maintain the current status quo.



“One thing I have realised is that most people want to protect their positions, and that is why they are rooting for Bawumia... If you observe carefully, you will realise that the entire government machinery is behind this man.



“The whole government machinery! All of them—the MMDCEs, the government’s appointees, and MPs—are supporting Bawumia,” he said in Twi.



Ntow Amirekyi also alleged that the majority of NPP Members of Parliament are supporting Bawumia now because they know failure to do so will affect them negatively in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.



“Ask yourself why they are having the presidential primaries before the parliamentary... there is a question mark there… If the (presidential) primaries is done, all the MPs who opposed Bawumia would be dealt with.”



“Ghanaians should ask why everybody in the NPP and government is supporting Bawumia even though he has failed as the head of the Economic Management Team. Everything from education, technology to agriculture is in shambles, but they are still supporting Bawumia,” he said.

Watch the interview below:







You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











IB/SEA