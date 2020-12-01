MP for Bole-Bamboi organizes skill training for women in constituency

MP for the Bole Bamboi constituency, Alhaji Yussif

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole Bamboi constituency, Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has organised a skill training for women within the constituency.

Notable among the many skills training that begun on 29th November 2020, were liquid soap making.



About hundred women took part of the training across many Communities within the constituency where every batch takes a maximum of two (2) days to be trained.



Speaking at the training grounds which took place at the Bole St Kizitoea primary ‘A’ said, the MP said impacting hand skills knowledge to women in the Bole Bamboi constituency is part of his 2020 year budget, in which and that more than two (200) women across all Communities within the district are being trained.

Madam Salifu Memunatu who is the facilitator in an interview Nkilgi fm said, that the aim of the training is to equip women within the various Communities of the Bole Bamboi constituency with economically sustainable skills so that they can have a means of transport.



She said most of our mothers are into farming and when the season for farming ends, there will be no engagement or work to do but having the skills of liquid soap making will impact something good in their lives.