MP for Madina urges youth to constantly exercise to stay fit

The MP for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface

The governing New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface has urged the teeming youth of the area to continually exercise to keep them healthy in the wake of the alarming rate of non-communicable diseases in the country because of poor lifestyles.

Alhaji Boniface together with the Constituency Secretary, Dan Fosu, the Assembly Member for Nkwantanang East Electoral Area in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Alhassan Mamoud joined the members of the Swag Gym Keep-Fit Club to train over the weekend.



Addressing that participants, the MP said it has become important for people to constantly exercise because of the lifestyles people are leading in recent times.



"It is always good to exercise the body for the blood to proper flow to all parts of the heart," he stressed.



According to him, exercise will not only keep the participants fit but healthy as it has been proven to be one of the surest ways to prolong life.



"Many at times, everybody wants to go heaven, but one wants to die, and exercising is one sure way of staying away from an early death," he assured.

The Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in telling the participants some of his achievements as an MP since the year 2017, said Madina does not need outlays but what they need most is drains and storm drains.



Madina is one of the well-planned areas in the areas in the country even though it is a Zongo community.



He explained that the lack of proper drains has led to some parts of the area getting flooded at the least down-pour.



"We are working at it, Medina alone has eight storm drains earmarked for construction," he told the beaming participants.



He said in recent times people of Madina are seeing asphalted roads which was a preserve of the presidential areas of Accra.

"North Legon, Central Zongo, Mayehot, Ritz Junction, Stadium roads among others in the municipality have seen facelifts," he said.



He warned the participants being youth not to be overly impatient when they see their political leaders vehemently arguing.



Once the argument on the floor of Parliament is over, we retire to the foyer and drink tea, he told the people.



"It has always been my dream as an MP to ensure peace in the Constituency as part of my ‘Mission Madina’ agenda."



"Peace is a key determinant for the development of Madina and without peace the dream of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of creating a better Ghana will not see the light of day," he said.

"Politicians are fond of making sweet talks and promises on the political platforms, but it does not mean politicians do not care about their people but sometimes circumstances make an incoming government not continue with some of the projects their predecessor has embarked on in government all because of mistrust," he added.



On scholarships granted the people of the area over the past three and half years, he said over five hundred students have had scholarships to pursue various levels in education from the area with two doing their Masters’ in China.



"I want to add that I am not the type of politicians that help my people and bleat about it."



"I don’t care where you are coming from because today the president’s dream of implementing Free Senior Secondary School(Free SHS) which was denigrated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) but now members of the NDC are benefitting as well as members of the NPP, this is good governance," he maintained.

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

