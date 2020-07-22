Politics

MPs from both sides turn their backs on Hawa Koomson for firing gunshots at registration centre

Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East

The Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson firing gunshots at a registration centre on Monday, July 20, 2020 has received total condemnation her colleagues on both sides.

Both Majority and Minority in a disagreement with the warning shots given by the Special Development Initiatives Minister at the voters’ registration centre at Kasoa described the act as unacceptable and an embarrassment to the House.



“When I heard her herself, I was shocked. My worry is that what level of provocation will get a Member of Parliament to fire a warning shot at a registration centre where there are police officers which I believe are there to ensure law and order and when it becomes necessary they may even call for reinforcement.



“So what really happened that really called for that,” NDC MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak wondered in an interview with JoyNews.



Mavis Hawa Koomson on Monday admitted to firing gunshots at a voter’s registration center, an act that has received massive condemnation from the public domain.



Although the Special Development Initiatives Minister says she fired the shots because she felt her safety was threatened, there have been many calls for her to be prosecuted.

Notwithstanding the explanation given, NDC Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Hon. Ras Mubarak has called on the Privileges Committee of Parliament to summon and investigate her on the matter, but Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency, Matthew Nyindam believes that should not be so.



Mr. Nyindam condemns the act and agrees that she needs to be sanctioned, he believes calling her before the house is unnecessary.



“I think I disagree with Ras Mubarak because the fact that she’s a member of parliament’s doesn’t mean that any action that one takes must necessarily be called to the privileges committee.



“Yes it has to do with her, and she has admitted to that but I think it also has to deal with the police and the police must do their own investigation and get the buttom of this.



“But for somebody to say she should be called to the privileges committee, I think I disagree with the person,” he added.

