MPs show up in their numbers for the first time since parliament resumed sitting

MPs seated in parliament

Members of Parliament showed up in their numbers on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, following the appearance of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, before parliament.

Jean Mensa appeared before the house to respond to concerns regarding a proposed Constitutional Instrument which is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document to be used to register for the 2024 general elections.



Following her scheduled appearance before the committee of the whole, the MPs came out in their numbers to listen to the EC chair and also seek clarification on the new CI.



The seats of over 160 MPs were occupied as at the time the EC chair was speaking which comes as a shock as many MPs have failed to attend parliamentary sittings since the house resumed from its recess on February 8, 2023.

In fact, there was a delay in the approval of the business statement for this week, last Friday due to lack of quorum.



The speaker had to suspend to sitting for few minutes for the bell to be rang for members to come to the chamber.



YNA/WA