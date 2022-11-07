'Mad ranting' Kevin Taylor a danger to democracy, peace and stability - NPP

Kevin Taylor

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, has responded to recent claims by United States-based social commentator, Kevin Taylor, an ardent critic of the party and government.

A November 3, 2022 statement signed by Director of Communication, Richard Ahiagbah, described Taylor as one engaged in mad rantings and who cannot distinguish fact from fantasy.



The statement was in response to claims by Taylor that a container of arms had been shipped into the country and deposited at the presidency and that it was part of plans by the NPP to raise a private army for electoral purposes.



"His recent episode makes spurious and reckless allegations that the New Patriotic Party plans to raise a private army to unleash violence in the 2024 elections.



"Kevin Taylor, over the years, has exhibited characteristics of a classic psychopath in his rantings," the statement read in part.



Taylor runs what he says is a socio-political weekday broadcast that beams on YouTube and and several Facebook pages.



But the NPP says Taylor's Loud Silence Media, is "a dubious, discredited US-based online false propaganda outlet that focuses on lies, insults, vulgar language, and dangerous and mad rantings as a mode of broadcast entertainment."

Read the full statement below:



NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY



HEADQUARTERS



PRIVATE MAIL BAG, ACCRA - NORTH, GHANA



FAX: 030-227905



www.newpatrioticparty.org

3rd November 2022,



For Urgent Release



The New Patriotic Party has taken note of another outlandish publication by Loud Silence Media, a dubious, discredited US-based online false propaganda outlet that focuses on lies, insults, vulgar language, and dangerous and mad rantings as a mode of broadcast entertainment.



His recent episode makes spurious and reckless allegations that the New Patriotic Party plans to raise a private army to unleash violence in the 2024 elections.



Kevin Taylor, over the years, has exhibited characteristics of a classic psychopath in his rantings.



Ordinarily, such a character should not have his lies and vulgarity dignified with a response.

However, considering the fact that in this era of disinformation, a few persons, who are lured by the dark entertainment value of his mad broadcasts, may believe such lies, the Party deems it necessary to respond as follows:



1. The New Patriotic Party believes in the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people and will not embark on any such methods that will disturb the peace and stability of our country. Election results are determined by the sovereign will of the majority of Ghanaian voters.



2. The Government birthed by the Party as alleged is not interested in and will never indulge in such activities



3. The NPP Government is focused on resolving our economic challenges. When the time for elections comes, it will campaign cleanly and vigorously on its ability to resolve Ghana's challenges. Our focus now is on how to deal with the Ghanaian people's bread and butter issues. Its that which will, by and large, influence the minds of voters.



4. Kevin Taylor has repeatedly shown that he does not have the mental capacity to distinguish facts from fantasy. For him, it may all be about fame and entertainment or for narrow partisan gains.



People in his cast are instead a danger to our democracy and the peace and stability for which decent citizens care about. They would stop at no lies to create unfounded fear and panic.

‘We will urge those who take their time to watch and listen to his libelous and dangerous rantings to take them for exactly what they are: mad rantings. So long as some Ghanaians choose to follow him of their own free will, he will continue to specialize in publishing his lies and in vulgar language.



Signed



Richard Ahiagbah



Director of Communications



New Patriotic Party



SARA