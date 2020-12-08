Madina Constituency seat eludes NPP as Xavier Sosu wins

Francis Xavier Sosu is the MP-elect for Madina Constituency

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has won against NPP’s Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface.

He won by 61, 274 votes while the incumbent NPP MP managed to pull some 46, 525 votes.



Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu prior to the elections launched a website dubbed ‘madinajobcenter.com’ to solve the unemployment problems in the constituency.



Nonetheless, Madina has consistently been considered as a swing constituency following its voting pattern since 2004.

The National Democratic Congress took charge of the seat from 2004 till 2012, then the NPP took over in 2016.







