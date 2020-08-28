Politics

Madina NPP Chairman extols Bawumia’s contribution to Ghana

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Madina constituency has said Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Baumia, needs to be celebrated for his contribution to Ghana’s progress.

Eric Nartey Yeboah, known popularly as Dollar Chairman, described the Vice President as present-day JB Danquah.



According to him, Dr Bawumia, as head of government’s Economic Management Team, has contributed in no small measure to the country’s economic growth and progress.



“The Vice President remains the only Vice President since independence to exude socio-economic policy knowledge to the admiration of everyone in and out of the country,” Chairman Dollar said.



He was addressing a group of women charged with social media campaigning for the 2020 elections at his residence at Oyarifa in Accra.



He also seized the opportunity to launch an attack against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the party as full economic propagandists.

He charged the social media campaigners to learn a great deal from the Vice President and use his speeches as their campaign source documents because “that contains the gospel.”



“The NDC, in selecting their running mate sifted through all their males in the party to get one person that could match the Vice President but failed to get one. They searched both Ghana and abroad to find one person to match Bawumia but they could not find one, so they settled on a woman, for the sole purpose of dividing the country along the feminine and male line.



“But the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government’s performance and the unique abilities of Vice President Dr Bawumia soaked that propaganda,” he said.



The NPP chairman charged the social media campaigners to beware of the dirty propaganda of the NDC and also cautioned them not to indulge in insults.



“Project our good work and insulate yourselves from the propaganda,” he added.

