Madina NPP executives sharpen skills for December 7 polls

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface speaking at the event

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a German-based governance strategy organization that promotes centre-right ideologies in collaboration with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, have organized a-one-day training programme to sharpen the electoral skills of the Constituency executives in readiness for the second-round victory of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) come December 7.

The Constituency executives made up of the Constituency Chairman, Vice-Chairmen, secretaries, Youth Organizers, Women Organizers, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Chairmen, Council of Elders and Patrons, were taken through the rudiments of the formation of conflict resolution and team building in the run-up to December 7, general elections by a development planner, Solomon Mc-Banasam Tawiah.



Welcoming participants to the training programme held in the plush Airport residential area in the Accra metropolis, the MP, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, said the Madina Constituency was chosen for its uniqueness among the Two Hundred and Seventy parliamentary seats across the country.



According to him, with this training, Madina will be seen to be leading the way for the organization of the electorates for the second-round victory of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, come December 7.



He said, the foundation is the baby of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), centre-right democratic political party in Germany, which beliefs in the same ideologies as the NPP.

He reminded the participants that the training was a forum to strategize for the growth of the NPP and for that matter Madina Constituency, going into the December 7, general elections.



"Battles they say are not won only on the battlefield but in the machine room with the fully committed and strategic soldiers," he said.



"As leaders in the Constituency, we need not be friends to work for the betterment of the party going into the December 7, polls," he said.



He minced no words to say that power is slippery because of internal conflict but when it is managed well leads to results and achievement of goals.

"So, it is the reason we must all throw away our differences and work for the ultimate goal of the party which is getting a second-round victory of the party," he explained.



He called on the participants to eschew acts of lying and greediness and fight the common enemy which is the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Country Director of Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Burkhardt Hellemann, also reminded the participants to develop a certain way of dialogue for the development of the Madina Constituency.



He said, in every organization there is conflict but when it is managed well it brings results for the well-being of everybody.

He called on them to unite for a common goal of the Constituency going into the December 7, polls.



"As an organization, we are committed to working with the NPP to deepen the friendship between Ghana and Germany", he assured.



He added that as an organization they believe in the centre-right ideologies of the NPP hence the decision to support the party with its expertise in governance strategies.



He said this is not the first time the foundation has shown interest in working with the party but it has over the last few months has been working with the Nasara, Youth and Women's wing of the party as well as the Parliamentary Candidates from the Ashanti Region.

On his part, the Constituency Chairman, Eric Nartey Yeboah, appealed to the participants to exercise restraint in making demands on the party.



According to him, the party is still in the process of cooking the food for each member of the party.



He added that in the second term of the party, the food will be better cooked and fully distributed for the benefit of all.



The Constituency Chairman, reminded them that Rome was not built in a day and urged them to remain patient, while the party take steps to meet the demands of every member.

