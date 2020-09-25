Maggi and salt politics won’t win you a seat - Haruna Iddrisu takes on NPP opponent

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South and Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has accused his opponent on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Tamale South seat, Yakubu Yussif, of distributing petty gifts such as Maggi cubes and salt to people of the constituency as a way of canvassing votes, warning that the ploy won’t win him votes.

Speaking recently at a ceremony to commission a clinic for the people of Kakpag-yili, Mr Iddrisu stated that the people of the area have gone beyond maggi and salt politics and won’t be swayed by such insignificant vote-buying gimmicks.



“We are told the NPP man is going round…that if he comes, if not maggi then salt. Let’s tell him that the people of Kakpag-yili are beyond maggi polictics; that they won’t be swayed by such petty things,” he said noted.



Haruna Iddrisu has been a longstanding MP for the constituency having won it in 2004.

He is widely praised for his stellar performance both as a parliamentarian and as a Minister under Presidents Mills and Mahama.



Even though Yakubu Yussif is a formidable candidate, analysts say that Mr Iddrisu is still ahead of him because of incumbency advantage and his impressive work in the constituency.