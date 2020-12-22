Mahama, NDC MPs to boycott Akufo-Addo's inauguration?

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kwaku Agyekum Asare a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted that former President John Mahama will not be attending the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Akufo-Addo.

It may be recalled that in 2013, the now ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) also refused to attend the inauguration ceremony since they were contesting the results of the election.



It seems history may repeat itself; just that this time, it is the NDC.



Speaking to Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM’s 'Me Man Nti' programme, Kwaku Agyekum Asare said he doubts if the former president will show up at the event.

“It’s not likely that Mr. Mahama will be attending the inauguration” and even if he (Mahama) decides to attend, he will not 'accept' it," he said on the show.



