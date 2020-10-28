Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo, others blamed for ‘numerous fights’ ahead of Election 2020

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta has blamed former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi for the political riots in the country.

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, some supporters of the opposition NDC and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) violently clashed at Odododiodoo constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



The supporters hurled stones and other objects at one another during what was supposed to be a peace walk at specifically Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency.



The supporters reportedly belonged to the camps of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye and NPP's Nii Lante Bannerman.



The cause of the riot remains sketchy.



Contributing to ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Nana Fredua stated emphatically that the former President, who doubles as NDC Presidential candidate and Sammy Gyamfi including the NDC National Chairman and General Secretary, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketia respectively; are the masterminds of the clashes.

According to him, they have instigated their members and supporters to become violent.



"The numerous fights are as a result of the utterances of some leaders and where they stand to make their comments . . . If the leaders want peace to reign in Ghana, they won't make seditious statements. I blame Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, Mahama, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Sammy Gyamfi because they are using their positions to ignite a riot in Ghana. I blame Asiedu Nketia as well.''



Nana Fredua stressed neither the President nor the Vice President will make comments to incite the masses.



"Have you heard Akufo-Addo telling people to go and fight? Have you heard Bawumia inciting people to fight somewhere? Have you heard John Boadu has gone to stand somewhere and aroused the people to fight?'' he questioned.



He believed the political violence will end if the NDC leaders stop fanning it with their utterances.

He cautioned the aforementioned political leaders to watch their tongues.



"Stop behaving like you're selling fights," he warned.



