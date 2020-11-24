Mahama accuses NPP executives of ‘stealing’ building materials of Garu hospital

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has stated that the Garu Hospital project which his administration commenced has stalled because the ruling NPP executives stole materials meant for its continuation.

“We were building the Garu hospital; it was one of the hospitals that we chose to be built in this country. We got funding for various hospitals around the country and we started the Garu Hospital but for the fact that NDC left office, I am positive that that hospital would have been completed by now. ” Mahama said while addressing a crowd at Garu in the Upper East Region as part of his tour of the region.



He continued, “You know what happened? The foundation was being done, work was ongoing and NDC left office, new Government comes. You know what they did? The executives of NPP went and took the iron rods and the other building materials and went and sold them and divided the money.”



“No this is shameful,” the NDC leader further lamenting that "If you cannot continue the hospital at least don’t go and steal the building materials on-site and sell it and pocket the money.”



The NDC flagbearer who said the party believes in making the livelihoods of the people pledged to continue the construction of the hospital when voted to office.



“I just want to assure you that NDC will come. When we come we will continue the hospital and complete it,” he assured while rallying the people to vote for him and the NDC.

He also pledged to continue the Tamni irrigation project which his government started but has been ignored under the NPP as well as extending electricity to areas his administration planned to extend the national grid.



Akufo-Addo Bathing in Corruption



Mr Mahama went on and jabbed the Akufo-Addo government for the corruption scandals in his administration and asked the people to reject him in the December 7 elections.



“This is the opportunity for us to make a change. We’ve seen 4 years of the NPP administration. Its not been good …Corruption has gone through the roof. The president is not able to anything about it,” he said.



Speaking at a community engagement in the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region on Monday, Mr Mahama cited the Agyapa and PDS scandals as justifications for his claim, saying ” the president is bathing in corruption.”

“All you see is corruption. At the time we were in office, they tarred us with the brush of corruption and they made so much noise about it,” Mahama said and referred to the said accusations at the time as propaganda.



He said despite Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s warning prior to the 2016 elections that corruption would be a risky venture in his government, the President has been encouraging corruption after he was voted to power.



The President is bathing in corruption, and I say that because the allegations of corruption are of people close to him [Akufo-Addo],” Mahama noted.