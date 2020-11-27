Mahama achieved nothing for Ghana, he's now on promising spree – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked residents of the Central Region to renew his mandate in the December 2020 elections, so his government can consolidate the gains chalked since his assumption of office in January 2017 because, in his view, voting back former President John Mahama into office will not help the country.

President Akufo-Addo made this appeal on Thursday, 26th November 2020, when he commenced a 2-day tour of the Central Region, with visits to Budumburam, Awutu Breku, Agona Swedru, Agona Nsaba, and Effutu.



According to the President, over the course of the last three years and eleven months, the Ghanaian people have had an opportunity to witness at first hand the impact of the policies and programmes implemented by his Government.



“If you believe that the policies of my government have had a positive impact on your lives, and you have not regretted voting for me, I will urge you to continue to have faith in me. In the December elections, let it be four more years for Nana to do more for you,” he said.



Having presided over the work economic statistics in recent history, the President wondered what John Mahama’s motivation for seeking the office of President of the Republic of Ghana was.

“I know of someone going about on a promising spree that if he comes, he would do this and that, but the fact of the matter is he has been in power before, and what actually did he achieve? Nothing”, he said.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “We have experienced his stewardship before, and it didn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians. So, he (Mahama) should stop lying to Ghanaians, for us to continue with our developmental agenda for the country!”



He, therefore, urged residents to vote for the NPP’s parliamentary candidates in the constituencies he visited, namely Hon Kojo Asemanyi for Gomoa East, Hon. George Andah for Awutu Senya West, Hon. Cynthia Morrison for Agona West, Prof. Kwesi Yankah for Agona East, and Hon. Alex Markin Effutu, so as to deliver another decisive victory for the people of Ghana.